Texas vs. Colorado State Week 1 Preview: Defensive Players to Watch

The Colorado State Rams will have a very tall task defending the Texas Longhorns in the season opener.

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) and defensive back Jack Howell (17) react to a sack during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The Texas Longhorns are set to welcome the Colorado State Rams to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31 for the season-opening game of the 2024 college football season.

As it stands the Horns are currently favored by 35.5 points, thanks in large part to the immense amount of talent they have on the offensive side of the ball, including star QB Quinn Ewers, the running back duo of Jaydon Blue and C.J. Baxter, and one of the best offensive lines in all of college football.

On the other side of that coin, headng into the new season, the Rams lost a handful of key contributors to a defense that struggled in a big way last season, ranking No. 108 in the nation in pass defense, No. 98 in the nation in rush defense, No. 107 in the nation in total defense, and No. 98 in the nation in scoring defense.

In other words, the Rams - at least on paper - are set to be sorely outmatched. Even still, Colorado State does have some playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.

So with that in mind, lets take a look at some players to watch for the Rams when they head to Austin in Week 1.

1. FS Henry Blackburn

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) reacts to a tackle during the third quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
A returning captain for the Rams, and the other half of a talented safety duo, Henry Blackburn led Colorado State in interceptions last season with three, and was fourth on the team in tackles with 75, as well as third on the team in tackles for loss with 7.5. He also added 2.5 sacks.

Blackburn will have his hands full down the field trying to defend the Longhorns receiver group, as well as doing his best to help out in the run game. That said, if there is a true playmaker coming back on the Rams defense, it is Blackburn, and the Longhorns will have to keep their eyes on him.

2. SS Jack Howell

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) and defensive back Jack Howell (17) react to a sack during the second quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Colorado State's leading returning tackler, safety Jack Howell had 50 solo, 64 assisted, and 114 total tackles in 2023, He also added three pass break ups, a forced fumble, three QB hurries and an interception.

He will be key for the Rams in attempting to slow down a dynamic Texas rushing attack, and we should here his name a lot come game day.

3. LB Chase Wilson

Nov 11, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Marshon Oxley (96) and linebacker Chase Wilson (30) celebrate a sack during the first quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Linebacker Chase Howell finished third on the Rams in sacks last season and the most of any returning player in 2024 with 3.5. He also finished second on the team in tackles with 107 and had 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

Like Howell, he will be a common name we hear throughout the game, and he could be a major disruptor for the Rams in the pass rush.

