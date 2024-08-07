Longhorns Country

5-Star Wide Receiver Kaliq Lockett Commits to Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have scored their first five-star commitment of the 2025 class in receiver Kaliq Lockett

Matt Galatzan

After a swing and a miss in the first attempt at a five-star receiver in Dakorien Moore - who committed to Oregon last month - the Texas Longhorns have made up that ground, landing a pledge from five-star Sacshe (TX) receiver Kaliq Lockett on Wednesday.

Lockett picked the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and LSU.

That said, based on the recent success the Longhorns have had in putting wide receivers in the NFL - something that Lockett was vocal about being one of the key factors in his recruitment - it was only a matter of time before he decided to bring his takents to Austin.

"My plan is to go three years and done," Lockett told On3 recently. "The school that I chose is the best way to be one of the best receivers in the country and to be a first-round receiver.”

Lockett was also very vocal about his admiration for Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, and receivers coach Chris Jackson.

"I know that if I go there, I know I'll be successful and I know that Coach Jackson and Coach Sark will put me in the best position to win, and the best position to be one of the best receivers in college football," Lockett told 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs this spring.

As it stands, Lockett ranks as the No. 17 player nationally, and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class, and had 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns last season as a junior for Sasche.

He also had 29 catches for 492 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore season and earned snaps as a freshman on the varsity squad.

With the commitment of Lockett, not only does Texas have their first wide receiver pledge, but they also have their first five star talent in the bag.

And most importantly, the Longhorns have gotten off to a tremendous start in what is lining up to be a critical month of August, where multiple other five-star and four-star targets will make their decisions.

