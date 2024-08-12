Former Texas WR Jordan Whittington Shines in NFL Debut vs. Cowboys
AUSTIN -- Jordan Whittington faced off against former Texas Longhorns teammate DeMarvion Overshown in his NFL preseason debut but the tough-nosed receiver earned both the win and the spotlight.
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys 13-12 in the preseason opener for both teams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night, as Whittington led all receivers with six receptions for 74 yards, which was highlighted by some impressive catches.
"He's going to be a factor for us," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Whittington after the game.
Whittington, a sixth-round pick this past April, produced at a high level despite four interceptions from Rams quarterback and former Georgia star Stetson Bennett. However, the one-time Heisman Trophy finalist came through when it mattered most, finding tight end Miller Forristall for a six-yard, go-ahead touchdown with four seconds left on 4th and goal to stun Dallas and steal the win.
But without Whittington's big first half, the Rams likely would have lost at home to begin their three-game exhibition slate.
Whittington came out with a bang on L.A.'s first drive, catching a 13-yard pass on the second play of the game before having a 30-yard catch-and-run a few snaps later. On the Rams' third possession, Whittington added three more catches, one of which was arguably the play of the afternoon aside from the game-winning touchdown.
On 3rd and 8 with 2:43 to play in the first half, Bennett fired a nicely-placed pass past the sticks in between the cornerback and safety to Whittington, who took a massive hit on the play but held on for a 14-yard gain.
Take a look:
It's still early in the preseason, but it seems like the Rams got a major sixth-round steal with Whittington. He could play a key role for the offense as soon as Week 1, as L.A. second-year receiver Puka Nacua is stil dealing with a knee injury while star wideout Cooper Kupp has been injury prone throughout his NFL career as well.
Of course, Whittington's performance is hardly a surprise to Texas fans that have watched him in Austin for the past five seasons. He'll get another chance to show off when the Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT.