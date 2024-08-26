Texas Football's Newest Transfer 'Fits The Mold'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns made a buzzer-beating addition to the backfield Thursday by securing the services of SMU graduate transfer running back Velton Gardner.
When speaking to the media Monday ahead of the season opener against Colorado State, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian commented on Gardner's arrival for the first time and revealed what the Dallas native brings to the table ahead of his sixth season in college.
"Velton Gardner has joined us from SMU as a grad transfer. He was a guy that we had to wait to see if he was going to graduate and if he could get it all done," Sarkisian said. "And he really kind of fits the mold of the style of backs we have right now. Really versatile guy, natural running ability, very good hands out of the backfield. So I think that the transition for him coming to our system fits well and bodes well with the other three guys -- with the addition of Ryan Niblett -- doing some things for us back there as well. He just kind of fits the mold."
Sarkisian added that bringing on Gardner was "an easy transition" for both sides due to the experience he has at the college level.
"It's an easy transition for us, and for him, obviously, he's got a lot of experience, and he's a veteran player that way. So glad we were able to do that. And I know everybody keeps wanting to complain about the transfer portal, but I'm one that's going to say, glad we have it. We were able to get a free agent here right before the season."
Gardner spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas Jayhawks before heading back home to play for SMU in 2022 and '23.
In five total seasons, he's posted 229 carries for 1,024 yards and six touchdowns while adding 22 catches for 73 receiving yards. During the 2020 season with the Jayhawks, he tallied a career-best 72 carries before finishing with a career-high 368 rushing yards two years later at SMU. With the Mustangs in 2022, Gardner had a career-high 100 yards rushing on 11 carries in a 45-16 win over Lamar.
Gardner will look to make his Longhorns debut when No. 4 Texas kicks off against Colorado State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.