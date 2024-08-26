Texas Lands Recruiting Prediction for 5-Star Michael Terry III
AUSTIN -- After snagging a commitment from five-star safety/linebacker Jonah Williams on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns may very well be "not done," as five-star receiver commit Kaliq Lockett simply put it over the weekend.
On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong released an expert prediction Monday that Texas will secure a commitment from five-star athlete Michael Terry III, one of the most versatile players in the 2025 class. The Oregon Ducks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas A&M Aggies and the Longhorns are among the finalists to land him.
A product of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Terry III has played receiver and running back during his high school career. Some scouting reports, like this one from 247Sports, have even given the 6-3, 210-pound prospect the potential to play tight end or on defense as a safety or linebacker.
It's not too often you see a player with the ability to play receiver and running back, but Texas has become accustomed to having that kind of versatility over the past few seasons. Jordan Whittington and Savion Red started off at running back and receiver, respectively, before making the switch. Though Red entered the portal earlier this offseason and moved on to Nebraska, the position change clearly worked out for the best for both players.
Terry III could certainly fall into that category, though the position he'll play in college is still very much up in the air as of now.
Per 247Sports, Terry III tallied 50 grabs, 758 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns from 2021 to 2022. During that span, he also added 93 rush attempts for 826 yards and 14 more scores while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.
“Texas is never a dull moment,” Terry told Wiltfong. “Going over things with Coach (Tashard Choice). Watching the practice seeing my ex-high school teammates. And showing me how they work and evaluate the news guys explaining what they looking for and what they would look to get from me all was a good takeaways and help me understand exactly what I’ll be doing and how I’ll handle working with different position coaches on getting development for multiple positions."
Terry has already taken official visits to Nebraska (April 26), Oregon (May 17, June 21), Texas (June 7) and Texas A&M (June 13).
“I always knew Texas was a great fit for me just like Oregon and Nebraska,” Terry told On3 earlier this summer.. “That’s why I’m taking these final visits to make sure my evaluation and my heart is right with my decision.”