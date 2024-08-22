Longhorns Country

Texas Adds New Transfer Running Back After CJ Baxter Injury

The Texas Longhorns dipped into the transfer portal to add another running back ahead of the season opener.

Matt Galatzan

Oct 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Velton Gardner (24) is congratulated by wide receiver Beau Corrales (3) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have been looking for answers at running back after the season-ending injuries to CJ Baxter and Christian Clark.

Now, it looks like they have found one.

According to an announcement on his personal Instagram account, former Kansas and SMU running back Velton Gardner has committed to the Longhorns, where he will join Jaydon Blue, Jerrick Gibson, and Tre Wisner in the backfield.

Oct 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Velton Gardner (24) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

As a recruit, Gardner was a three-star prospect out of Skyline (Dallas, TX), and ranked as the No. 817 player in the country and No. 106 player in Texas per the 247 Composite Ranking.

He then committed to Kansas, where he was one of their highest-rated prospects.

A seasoned vet, Gardner has played in 37 games throughout his five-year career, rushing 229 times for 1,024 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 22 passes for 73 yards.

Gardner started his career with the Jayhawks, playing in 19 games from 2019-201, and rushing 127 times for 529 yards and four scores while averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

He then transferred to SMU where he played in 18 games, and rushed 102 times for 505 yards and two scores, averaging 5.0 yards per carry along the way. With the Mustangs, Gardner also played in two bowl games.

The Mustangs went 18-9 over the two seasons with Gardner in tow, winning the AAC title, and playing in the New Mexico Bowl and the Fenway Bowl.

