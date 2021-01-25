NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Texas Gets Commitment From Star In-State Kicker

The Texas Longhorns secured a commitment from one of the nations top kickers on Sunday afternoon
Author:
Publish date:

On Sunday, new special teams coach Jeff Banks learned that kicker Bert Auburn had accepted the Texas Longhorns’ offer to be a preferred walk-on.

The 2021 prospect from Flower Mound, Texas chose the Longhorns over other established programs including Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Florida State, and Texas A&M. Auburn went 17-of-21 kicking with a long of 50 yards during his three years at Flower Mound High School.

READ MORE: Longhorns Offseason Will See a "Shift Philosophically" Under Sarkisian, Becton

Jeff Banks, who was hired just last week by head coach Steve Sarkisian, is already eyeing top recruits before he arrives in Austin:

“He called me and kind of explained their situation there. He talked about how he wasn’t even in Austin yet. He was still in Bama picking up his stuff. They wanted to bring in a kicker, chose me as the first option,” Auburn told Orangebloods.com.

The future Longhorn posted multiple videos on Twitter showing off his kicking range (up to 60 yards).

Current Texas kicker Cameron Dicker will enter his senior year this upcoming season. Consequently, Auburn will be able to compete for a starting job in 2022.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Armani Winfield On Longhorns Commitment: 'I'm Loyal To The Soil'

Auburn believes that he has a lot to offer the Longhorns:

“I would definitely say what I bring to the table as a kicker would definitely be field goal accuracy,” Auburn said. “All throughout high school, I was 21 for 26 with two blocked. I had a long of 50. That 50-yarder came my sophomore year and I didn’t get any chances past that. But I have definitely gotten a lot stronger.”

Texas, with its promising new coaching staff, will strive to continue building momentum leading into the upcoming season.

GettyImages-1281160658
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorns DL Alex Okafor Headed to Super Bowl LV

Okafor will vie for his second Super Bowl ring when the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7

8360836_15a0235797594bd9a3ee4bfe1cd612e8
News

Texas Gets Commitment From Star In-State Kicker

The Texas Longhorns secured a commitment from one of the nations top kickers on Sunday afternoon

USATSI_12181050
News

Longhorns Big 12 Conference Baseball Schedule Officially Announced

The Texas Longhorns baseball team has high expectations heading into the 2021 season, but can they survive a tough conference slate?

0026717-dqsr-1280x720
News

Longhorns Offseason Will See a "Shift Philosophically" Under Sarkisian, Becton

Steve Sarkisian has set his plans for the Texas Longhorns offseason and spring football programs and has made his intentions to hit the ground running very clear

IMG_3801
News

EXCLUSIVE: Armani Winfield On Texas Longhorns Commitment: 'I'm Loyal To The Soil'

In our 1-on-1 visit, Texas Longhorns commitment Armani Winfield tells Longhorns Country and SI All American of the important of being 'the first' in the Steve Sarkisian era.

USATSI_15139295
News

Longhorns Roster Tracker: Texas Transfer DB Heading to SEC

A former Texas Longhorns defensive back has found a home after entering the transfer portal earlier this week, and he's taking his talents to the SEC.

sarkisian_press_conference_CRH_0768
News

Sark Speaks On New Texas Staff: 'I’m Pumped'

The Texas Longhorns officially introduced their new coaching staff on Friday afternoon, with head coach Steve Sarkisian expressing his excitement about the new hires.

Pete-Kwiatkowski (1)
Football

'Timing Right’ For Kwiatkowski to Take Talents to The Forty Acres

New Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski reveals why it was time for him to leave Washington, and take his talents to the Big 12