Texas Gets Commitment From Star In-State Kicker

The Texas Longhorns secured a commitment from one of the nations top kickers on Sunday afternoon

On Sunday, new special teams coach Jeff Banks learned that kicker Bert Auburn had accepted the Texas Longhorns’ offer to be a preferred walk-on.

The 2021 prospect from Flower Mound, Texas chose the Longhorns over other established programs including Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Florida State, and Texas A&M. Auburn went 17-of-21 kicking with a long of 50 yards during his three years at Flower Mound High School.

Jeff Banks, who was hired just last week by head coach Steve Sarkisian, is already eyeing top recruits before he arrives in Austin:

“He called me and kind of explained their situation there. He talked about how he wasn’t even in Austin yet. He was still in Bama picking up his stuff. They wanted to bring in a kicker, chose me as the first option,” Auburn told Orangebloods.com.

The future Longhorn posted multiple videos on Twitter showing off his kicking range (up to 60 yards).

Current Texas kicker Cameron Dicker will enter his senior year this upcoming season. Consequently, Auburn will be able to compete for a starting job in 2022.

Auburn believes that he has a lot to offer the Longhorns:

“I would definitely say what I bring to the table as a kicker would definitely be field goal accuracy,” Auburn said. “All throughout high school, I was 21 for 26 with two blocked. I had a long of 50. That 50-yarder came my sophomore year and I didn’t get any chances past that. But I have definitely gotten a lot stronger.”

Texas, with its promising new coaching staff, will strive to continue building momentum leading into the upcoming season.