EXCLUSIVE: Armani Winfield On Texas Longhorns Commitment: 'I'm Loyal To The Soil'

In our 1-on-1 visit, Texas Longhorns commitment Armani Winfield tells Longhorns Country and SI All American of the important of being 'the first' in the Steve Sarkisian era.

With 2021's National Signing Day nearly upon us, it is nearly time for new Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his new staff to move their full attention to the 2022 recruiting cycle.

And Armani Winfield is ready.

"I mean, it's cool and all,'' Winfield tells us of of being coveted by other schools. "But I'm loyal to the soil.''

"The soil'' is Texas.

While a strong finish to 2021 is still of great importance for the Horns, 2022 is already off to a promising start, with Sarkisian landing his first commitment to the school almost immediately upon accepting the position.

That commitment, which came from elite Lewisville wide receiver prospect Winfield, not only gave Sarkisian momentum heading forward into the 2022 cycle, but also provides an elite prospect at a critical position who he will attempt to mold and develop into his next Heisman-winning receiver.

However, it wasn't just Sarkisian who was able to secure Winfield's decision to Austin, but also wide receivers coach Andre Coleman, who was one of just two holdovers from Tom Herman's previous staff.

"Me and him have a really good relationship," Winfield told our John Garcia on Saturday. "He knows what road I want to go down, and he knows how to get me down that road. If you look at his resume, he put multiple receivers in the NFL so that's what I was looking at."

Coleman's resume is indeed impressive, but Winfield was also very impressed with the other hirings on the Texas staff, including Sarkisian himself, prompting the youngster's commitment at halftime of Alabama's national championship win over Ohio State.

"He's actually a cool guy," Winfield said. "I talked to him before the (game). He was in his hotel, suit and tie, getting dressed up and fixing to leave, and he actually seemed cool, calm, and collected. He was just chill. I really liked that."

Yes, other teams are still chasing. But Winfield tells us his mind is made up.

"Penn State is still there," Winfield said of the schools still trying to contact him. "Florida State, there is a couple more. I mean, it's cool and all, but I'm loyal to the soil.''

