Texas Is Already Reaping The Benefits Of Clemson Transfer Andrew Mukuba
Andrew Mukuba has made a name for himself since returning to Austin, but he didn't have to. After starting at safety for three years at Clemson, Mukuba returned to his hometown to play for the Texas Longhorns in his senior year.
Mukuba has been known in the Austin football world since his high school days when he played for the LBJ Jaguars and coach Jahmal Fenner, the Director of High School Relations at Texas. During his career at Clemson, he recorded 149 tackles, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
He earned Freshman All-American honors due to his outstanding play, starting 10 games his freshman season. After three years at Clemson, he brought his talents back to Austin to play his final year for the Longhorns.
On Thursday, head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the media and said Mukuba's experience was just what he needed to fill the gaps left by players leaving in the transfer portal or to the NFL draft. In just two games in the burnt orange, his impact has already been felt.
Against Michigan, he had four tackles and one interception, lighting up any Michigan player who dared to run in his direction.
"We wanted to try to find an experienced safety," Sarkisian said. "It just happened that an experienced safety from from Austin, from LBJ High School, from a really good program at Clemson got in the portal, and then, had some natural connections to him on our team. "
During his high school days, Mukuba trained with senior Jahdae Barron and junior Michael Taaffe, both standout defensive backs for the Longhorns. While his relationship with his teammates was not the deciding factor in coming back to Austin, it helped him fight right in.
Not only did Sarkisian praise Mukuba's in-game abilities, but also his versatility and practice qualities. Mukuba not only played safety for the Tigers, but also the STAR position, adding more depth to Texas' already strong defense.
"The thing I've learned about Andrew is he is a heck of a practice player, and he practices hard, he practices physical, but he practices smart," Sarkisian said. "He stays off the ground, and his practice habits and his preparation habits carry over to the game, and that's why he puts himself in really good positions in the game and it's allowed him to make some of the plays that he's made so far."
Since Mukuba joined the Longhorns, his impact has been felt on the field. His experience playing college football at a high level has allowed him to rub off on his Texas teammates and improve many aspects of the Texas secondary.