Texas DB Andrew Mukuba Delivers All-Around Performance vs. Michigan
AUSTIN -- Andrew Mukuba returned home to Austin this offseason after three seasons at Clemson. The defensive back showed out for his city in Saturday's 31-12 win over No. 10 Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Mukuba led a Texas Longhorns secondary that was flying all over the field at "The Big House" while causing trouble for quarterback Davis Warren and the Michigan receivers. He finished with four total tackles and an interception, but his presence on the field was felt beyond the stats.
In this first half, he had a big hit on a Wolverine receiver to force an incompletion before securing his first interception as a Longhorn in the second quarter after snagging a deflected pass out of the air.
In the third quarter, he laid the boom once again on a hit that came to the delight of Texas fans. After Michigan running back Kalel Mullings took a handoff toward the left, he barely got past the line of scrimmage before Mukuba came down from his safety spot to deliver a violent hit.
Take a look:
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was impressed with the physicality the secondary displayed, and Mukuba was a major reason why.
"I thought defensively, there was a level of physicality that we played with today, a lot of times we think of that starting up front at the line of scrimmage, and that's true, but I think our safeties are tackling really well right now, and that comes with confidence and belief and it's not one guy. ... You saw Taaffe today tackle. You saw Mukuba, you saw Jelani (McDonald) you saw Derek Williams. Those guys are tackling well. They're communicating well. And then what I like about our back end is it's really versatile. A lot of guys can do different things."
During his time at Clemson, Mukuba posted 142 total tackles, one sack, 15 passes defended and one interception. Based on the way he played Saturday, he could be due for more interceptions -- and increased looks from NFL scouts -- as the seasons treads on.
Texas hosts UTSA next Saturday.