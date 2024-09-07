Texas RB Jaydon Blue Re-Enters Game vs. Michigan
The injuries in the Texas Longhorns' backfield have piled up in recent weeks, and more issues popped up in Saturday's road matchup against Michigan.
Fortunately, Texas running back Jaydon Blue shaked off a first-half injury and re-entered the contest in the second quarter.
Blue limped off the field with a little over five minutes to play in the first quarter, appearing to point to his right leg. Blue went into the medical tent on the Texas sideline before attempting to warm up with a noticeable limp. He exited with four carries for 14 yards and three catches for six yards. His status was unclear as the first half went on, but it appears he's good to go for the remainder of the day.
Sophomore running back Tre Wisner took his place on the drive before Texas found the end zone on a 21-yard pass from Quinn Ewers to tight end Gunnar Helm.
The Longhorns already lost co-starter Cedric Baxter and freshman Christian Clark to season-ending injuries in training camp. If Blue is to miss any time, the Longhorns will have to rely on a backfield consisting of Wisner, freshman Jerrick Gibson, former receiver Ryan Niblett, and SMU graduate transfer Velton Gardner, who recently joined the team.
Gibson led Texas in rushing in the season-opening 52-0 win over Colorado State. He finished with 10 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that the team has supreme confidence in the freshman.
"We have the utmost confidence in Jerrick," Sarkisian said. "I thought him getting, I think it was 10 carries last week or so, was big for him, in just his own confidence. ... I don't exactly know when he's going to get into the game, but I know he'll play this Saturday.