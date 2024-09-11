Texas LB David Gbenda on Atmosphere vs. Michigan: 'It Was Different'
Texas linebacker David Gbenda has played in big games. He has played before big crowds during his career as a Longhorn. He played at Alabama last season. He also played in the Cotton Bowl.
But despite all of those experiences, he said there was nothing like playing at Michigan.
"I would say it's in between (Alabama and Dallas) a little bit," Gbenda said Monday. "Because of the start, man, it was loud. It was rocking when the offense came. I was like, wow. For a road game, it was a really live atmosphere, It was very different, when I'm going to remember for a while."
Gbenda made one of the more underrated plays of the game when he plowed over Michigan center Dominick Giudice before making the tackle on running back Donovan Edwards.
Take a look:
He explained his thought process during that play.
"What I saw was, well, they called my number, obviously I wanted to make a play. Just was staring at the quarterback to make sure I had the cadence right. Then the center just sort of flashed, and I just sort of ran into him next, you know, see the ball go. So I just sort of ripped across, and he just fell. He disappeared for a little bit. I didn't really think of it too much, cause I was like, 'where's the ball?Where's the ball?' And I got the tackle. Then on film. I didn't realize what I did till I saw it, but I was like, dang, that was pretty fun."
No. 2 Texas will host UTSA on Saturday.