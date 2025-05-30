Texas Longhorns 4-Star Transfer Guard Commits to SEC Team
As the frequency with which the transfer portal is used increases in college athletics, women’s basketball has felt the impact.
Players have transferred to join more dominant programs, but instances also occur where players leave to find teams where they can play a bigger role. Texas Longhorns women’s basketball has experienced what resembles the second of these two archetypes, most recently losing junior guard Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda to the portal.
After three years of suiting up in burnt orange for the Texas Longhorns, On3's Talia Goodman reported that Mwenentanda has decided to stay in the SEC and take her talents to Vanderbilt for this upcoming season.
Mwenentanda averaged 5.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists this past season at Texas, starting in 15 games due to a torn ligament in senior Aaliyah Moore’s left knee.
Mwenentanda’s entry into the portal came back in April and shocked many when they heard the news. Texas head coach Vic Schaefer said during the SEC spring meetings that he didn’t know why she chose to transfer, which occurred just one day before her commitment to Vanderbilt.
The new Commodore appeared in 103 games for the Longhorns, earning 18 starts and scoring 470 total points throughout her tenure.
She also contributed to their Final Four run this past season, helping further establish the Longhorns as a top NCAA program.
As she puts this chapter of her career behind her, she prepares to join an up and coming Vanderbilt team. Freshman Mikayla Blakes helped the team make major strides, averaging 23.3 points per game.
The Commodores finished 22-11 for eighth in the SEC, but the Oregon Ducks eliminated them 77-73 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Mwenentanda’s presence on the team could help continue their upward trajectory.
As far as Texas’ squad goes, Mwenentanda isn’t the only one to leave to use eligibility somewhere else. Jordana Cordio has left for Seton Hall, Abbie Boutilier for EIU and Laila Phelia for Syracuse.
Despite these departures, On3’s recently released Way-Too-Early women’s college basketball Top 25 list has Texas at No. 3 overall for this upcoming season.
The strength of their program helps give them leverage in terms of recruiting and optimizing inflow of new talent from the transfer portal, which can in turn result in an increased outflow from the portal too.
Mwenentanda has exercised her right to find a home elsewhere, and fans will get to see how she fares in gold and black next season as a Commodore.