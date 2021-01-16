Texas A Top Goal For Five-Star WR Coleman Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are in consideration for one of the top wide receiver recruits in the nation in Missouri propsect Kevin Coleman Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are already off to a great start in recruiting under the leadership of new head coach Steve Sarkisian, securing the commitment of 2022 four-star Lewisville Texas wide receiver Armani Winfield.

That momentum seems to be continuing now, with another big-time pass-catcher from the 2022 class appearing on the Longhorns' radar in five-star St. Louis Missouri product Kevin Coleman Jr., who listed the team in his top-7 schools on Twitter.

Wanting to add talent to an already impressive stable of pass-catchers at his disposal, Sarkisian being able to secure the signature of Coleman would be a major coup for the Longhorns, who are looking to hit the ground running in next year’s recruiting cycle.

Standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds, Coleman is an explosive route-runner with good hands who is great after the catch, and could potentially give Sarkisian’s offense a Devonta Smith-level pass-catching threat to pair alongside the bigger-bodied Winfield in the future.

Smith, of course, won the 2020 Heisman Trophy and took a major step forward under Sarkisian’s tutelage.

During his time in Tuscaloosa, Sarkisian helped him evolve from a pure downfield threat to an immaculate route runner, as well as one of the most productive wideouts in college football history, catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns during his Heisman campaign.

Coleman currently sits as the number-three wideout in the 2022 class and also listed Alabama, Oregon, Missouri, Georgia, Florida State, and Arizona State, among his top choices.