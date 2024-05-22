Texas Longhorns Game-By-Game Schedule Predictions; SEC Championship in Reach?
The Texas Longhorns head into the 2024 season with a new challenge ahead of them - the SEC.
This summer, the Horns and the Oklahoma Sooners will officially join the conference, setting up what will make for one of the most anticipated seasons in Austin in recent memory.
It won't be an easy road either, with Steve Sarkisian's team set to face road tests against Michigan, Arkansas and Texas A&M, their annual neutral site matchup in Dallas against Oklahoma, and home tilts against presumed No. 1 Georgia and Florida.
So how will the Longhorns fair in their debut SEC season?
We take a game by game look at the schedule, and give our predictions below:
1. Aug. 31 vs. Colorado State
The Horns open up against a Colorado State team that finished 5-7 overall in 2023, with two of their wins coming over Middle Tennessee State and Utah Tech. They also pulled off a win against Boise State. That said, the Buffaloes should be no match for the Horns on Either side of the ball.
Texas 55
Colorado State 13
2. Sept. 7 At Michigan
In the first real test for the Horns in the 2024 season, Sarkisian will take his team north into Big Ten country, where Texas will square off against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.
This battle should be decided in the trenches. Michigan might have the best defensive line in the country, while the Longhorns could say the same about their offensive line.
At the end of the day, however, the Horns' abundance of talent at the skill positions and advantage at quarterback with Quinn Ewers should prove to be too much for the Wolverines.
Texas 31
Michigan 17
3. Sept. 14 vs. UTSA
Jeff Traylor runs a good program at UTSA, and has made a real impression during his time in Arlington. Regardless, this is an easy win for Texas.
Texas 45
UTSA 20
4. Sept. 21 vs. ULM
In their last non-conference tune-up, the Horns will welcome in a ULM team that went 2-10, The Longhorns' talent should overwhelm the Warhawks.
Texas 48
ULM 10
5. Sept. 28 vs. Mississippi State
In the first official game as a member of the SEC. For the Longhorns, they get a team that many project to finish near the bottom of the conference. First-year coach Jeff Lebby has his work cut out for him, and the Horns won't make his first SEC road test easy. Texas wins going away.
Texas 38
Mississippi State 21
6. Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
The Longhorns and Sooners meet for the first time as SEC foes, with Texas looking to avenge their lone regular season loss from a year ago. These two programs seem to be trending in different directions. That said, you can typically throw the records out the window. Texas wins, but it might not be as easy as some think.
Texas 34
Oklahoma 24
7. Oct. 19 vs. Georgia
Arguably the game of the year for many, Texas and Georgia will likely bring an undefeated SEC battle to mid October that will have conference and national title implications. The Longhorns will have home-field advantage. But are they ready to take down a Georgia team that is out to prove something in 2024?
Georgia 31
Texas 28
8. Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt
The Longhorns will get a reprieve of sorts against Vanderbilt, who is trending to finish last in the SEC in 2024. Texas will likely be a bit beat up after a tough battle with Georgia, but they take care of business here.
Texas 43
Vanderbilt 23
9. Nov. 9 vs. Florida
Florida is a tough nut to crack. Should DJ Lagway take over as the starter and perform the way many expect him to, they could be dangerous. Nevertheless, the Longhorns are clearly the better team. It's not easy, but the Horns move to 8-1.
Texas 31
Florida 21
10. Nov. 16 at Arkansas
This has the potential to be the toughest road test of the season yet for the Horns, and Arkansas fans hate Texas. Sam Pittman already beat the Horns once in Fayetteville in year one for Sarkisian. The Horns that were around for that game will remember that, and take care of business early to remove the home-field threat.
Texas 45
Arkansas 17
11. Nov. 23 vs. Kentucky
Mark Stoops runs a good program in Lexington, and has made Ketucky a real SEC threat year in and year out. The Horns are the better team once again, but the Wildcats won't make it easy. That said, it is senior day for the Horns, and emotions will be high. Texas wins after pulling away in the second half.
Texas 33
Kentucky 19
12. Nov. 30 at Texas A&M
Here we go.
For the first time in over a decade, the Longhorns and Aggies will face off on the football field. And just like the last time they played, the game will be in College Station. We don't need to remind you how much the Aggies want this game, or how crazy the crowd could get.
At this point, the Longhorns will be playing for a chance to play for a conference title in Atlanta. The Aggies on the other hand are an unknown. We think the Longhorns win a tight one, and head to the SEC Championship in Year 1 in the conference.
Texas 34
Texas A&M 31