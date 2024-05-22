Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Game-By-Game Schedule Predictions; SEC Championship in Reach?

Can the Texas Longhorns navigate a new brutal SEC schedule and make it back to the College Football Playoffs

Matt Galatzan

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a touchdown pass to Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a touchdown pass to Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas (5) during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns head into the 2024 season with a new challenge ahead of them - the SEC.

This summer, the Horns and the Oklahoma Sooners will officially join the conference, setting up what will make for one of the most anticipated seasons in Austin in recent memory.

It won't be an easy road either, with Steve Sarkisian's team set to face road tests against Michigan, Arkansas and Texas A&M, their annual neutral site matchup in Dallas against Oklahoma, and home tilts against presumed No. 1 Georgia and Florida.

So how will the Longhorns fair in their debut SEC season?

We take a game by game look at the schedule, and give our predictions below:

1. Aug. 31 vs. Colorado State

Nov 18, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) tries to make a catch in the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams wide receiver Tory Horton (14) tries to make a catch in the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Horns open up against a Colorado State team that finished 5-7 overall in 2023, with two of their wins coming over Middle Tennessee State and Utah Tech. They also pulled off a win against Boise State. That said, the Buffaloes should be no match for the Horns on Either side of the ball.

Texas 55
Colorado State 13

2. Sept. 7 At Michigan

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs for a touchdown during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the first real test for the Horns in the 2024 season, Sarkisian will take his team north into Big Ten country, where Texas will square off against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.

This battle should be decided in the trenches. Michigan might have the best defensive line in the country, while the Longhorns could say the same about their offensive line.

At the end of the day, however, the Horns' abundance of talent at the skill positions and advantage at quarterback with Quinn Ewers should prove to be too much for the Wolverines.

Texas 31
Michigan 17

3. Sept. 14 vs. UTSA

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor holds the trophy towards his players after winning the Frisco Bowl against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor holds the trophy towards his players after winning the Frisco Bowl against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports / Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Traylor runs a good program at UTSA, and has made a real impression during his time in Arlington. Regardless, this is an easy win for Texas.

Texas 45
UTSA 20

4. Sept. 21 vs. ULM

Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Jiya Wright (18) hands the ball off to running back Bennett Galloway (26) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Jiya Wright (18) hands the ball off to running back Bennett Galloway (26) during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In their last non-conference tune-up, the Horns will welcome in a ULM team that went 2-10, The Longhorns' talent should overwhelm the Warhawks.

Texas 48
ULM 10

5. Sept. 28 vs. Mississippi State

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'Quavious Marks (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo'Quavious Marks (7) runs the ball during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In the first official game as a member of the SEC. For the Longhorns, they get a team that many project to finish near the bottom of the conference. First-year coach Jeff Lebby has his work cut out for him, and the Horns won't make his first SEC road test easy. Texas wins going away.

Texas 38
Mississippi State 21

6. Oct. 12 vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for too to run as he avoids contact with Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks for too to run as he avoids contact with Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jacob Lacey (54) in the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman

The Longhorns and Sooners meet for the first time as SEC foes, with Texas looking to avenge their lone regular season loss from a year ago. These two programs seem to be trending in different directions. That said, you can typically throw the records out the window. Texas wins, but it might not be as easy as some think.

Texas 34
Oklahoma 24

7. Oct. 19 vs. Georgia

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Tennessee Martin in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arguably the game of the year for many, Texas and Georgia will likely bring an undefeated SEC battle to mid October that will have conference and national title implications. The Longhorns will have home-field advantage. But are they ready to take down a Georgia team that is out to prove something in 2024?

Georgia 31
Texas 28

8. Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt safety Marlen Sewell (7) gestures after a missed Tennessee catch during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt safety Marlen Sewell (7) gestures after a missed Tennessee catch during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA

The Longhorns will get a reprieve of sorts against Vanderbilt, who is trending to finish last in the SEC in 2024. Texas will likely be a bit beat up after a tough battle with Georgia, but they take care of business here.

Texas 43
Vanderbilt 23

9. Nov. 9 vs. Florida

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) passes in the first half during the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024 [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) passes in the first half during the Orange and Blue game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024 [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2024 / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY

Florida is a tough nut to crack. Should DJ Lagway take over as the starter and perform the way many expect him to, they could be dangerous. Nevertheless, the Longhorns are clearly the better team. It's not easy, but the Horns move to 8-1.

Texas 31
Florida 21

10. Nov. 16 at Arkansas

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Isaiah Augustave (23) rushes in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Isaiah Augustave (23) rushes in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

This has the potential to be the toughest road test of the season yet for the Horns, and Arkansas fans hate Texas. Sam Pittman already beat the Horns once in Fayetteville in year one for Sarkisian. The Horns that were around for that game will remember that, and take care of business early to remove the home-field threat.

Texas 45
Arkansas 17

11. Nov. 23 vs. Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown (7) and teammates celebrate with Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) and wide receiver Dane Key (6) after the two connected for a touchdown during the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 13 to 10 lead. The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Clemson Tigers Friday, December 29, 2023, in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Wildcats led 14 to 10 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Barion Brown (7) and teammates celebrate with Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Devin Leary (13) and wide receiver Dane Key (6) after the two connected for a touchdown during the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 13 to 10 lead. The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Clemson Tigers Friday, December 29, 2023, in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida. The Wildcats led 14 to 10 at the half. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY

Mark Stoops runs a good program in Lexington, and has made Ketucky a real SEC threat year in and year out. The Horns are the better team once again, but the Wildcats won't make it easy. That said, it is senior day for the Horns, and emotions will be high. Texas wins after pulling away in the second half.

Texas 33
Kentucky 19

12. Nov. 30 at Texas A&M

Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go.

For the first time in over a decade, the Longhorns and Aggies will face off on the football field. And just like the last time they played, the game will be in College Station. We don't need to remind you how much the Aggies want this game, or how crazy the crowd could get.

At this point, the Longhorns will be playing for a chance to play for a conference title in Atlanta. The Aggies on the other hand are an unknown. We think the Longhorns win a tight one, and head to the SEC Championship in Year 1 in the conference.

Texas 34
Texas A&M 31

Published |Modified
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com