No. 1 Texas Softball to face Texas A&M at Austin Super Regional
The Big 12 champion Texas Longhorns are set to face their longtime arch-rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies in the Austin Super Regional of the Women's College World Series on Friday.
No. 1 Texas advanced through a stellar performance by pitcher Teagan Kavan. In the fifth inning of her postseason debut, the freshman matched her career high of nine strikeouts and ended the game with 12. Texas defeated Northwestern 7-0.
“We're on a roll now,” shortstop Vivi Martinez said to the Austin American-Statesman after defeating Northwestern. “I think we're in a groove, and we can just keep going and getting better from here on.”
The 16-seeded Aggies’ performance to advance to the Super Regional was equally as impressive with an 8-0 home win over Texas State as pitcher Emiley Kennedy shined.
Despite the proximity between the two major Texas schools, the programs have only faced each other six times since Texas A&M left the Big 12 in 2012, and in their last matchup in 2023, the Longhorns secured 2-1 and 11-5 victories to win the series at home. In the 24 matchups played since April 2005, each team has won 12 games.
The pitcher depth from both teams might be crucial to the game. Texas head coach Mike White and Kavan have the likes of sophomore Citlaly Gutierrez, juniors Mac Morgan and Sophia Simpson, and seniors Estelle Czech in a solid pitching lineup.
“We feel confident with anyone we throw out there,” White said after advancing to the Super Regional. “I think what was overshadowed by our pitching this weekend was our defense. We really made some great plays."
Texas will once again have the home-field advantage at McCombs Field on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. If needed, a third game will take place on Sunday.