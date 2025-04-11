Bijan Robinson Says Scottie Scheffler is 'Locked In' at The Masters
Former Texas Longhorns star and current Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson took some time away from his offseason training to support a fellow Longhorn celebrity on Friday.
Robinson made a short trip to Augusta National to watch his friend and Texas men's golf alum Scottie Scheffler play in the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament. Former Longhorn and one-time Masters winner Jordan Speith is also competing in the prestigous event this year.
In between following Scheffler, Robinson sat down with ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge and described the first time that he watched the Longhorn legend in the pros.
“I understand it, even just knowing him, and I followed him around two years ago, right before the (2023 NFL) Draft in Austin, and after the match, that’s when we gave each other a hug and I congratulated him,” Robinson said live on ESPN. “But during the match, it’s like he can’t even see you. And I understand it because obviously when I’m on the field, it’s hard for me to understand what’s going on outside of what I’ve got going on. Everything else like blanks out."
Robinson described how watching Scheffler's focus on the course reminds him of his own perspective on the football field, and that the golfer's mental toughness is what allows him to be the No. 1 player in the world.
“So, to see him in that same environment and see him so locked in and focused on what he has to do. And he can do something incredible, and he’s like … he doesn’t even know," Robinson said. "But I respect that a lot from him. Obviously, that’s why he is who he is and why he’s the best golfer right now. I think he’ll be for a long time, and it’s cool to see just how focused and in the moment he is.”
Scheffler is currently tied third in the Masters at 6-under-par at the time this article was written, shooting 2-under-par today through nine holes in the second round. He looks to be the first player since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002 to win back-to-back Masters, as Scheffler put on the green jacket for the second time last year.
The Masters will run through Sunday, April 13, but Scheffler's Saturday tee time will not be posted until Friday night. Fans can watch live coverage of the tournament on ESPN+ or the Masters app.