Why Keeping Brennan Marion Is Crucial For Texas In 2023

In a world where college football is beginning to embrace the professional persona thanks to NIL and the transfer portal, anything can happen at the drop of the hat. That includes the departure of several players who at one point looked content returning for another season.

For now, Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to be back on the Forty Acres in 2023. Earlier this year, Worthy, a sophomore from Fresno, Calif., made headlines after scrubbing his social media account clean of all things surrounding Texas.

So far, the cleanse off social media has been the only major sign of Worthy looking for another home in 2023. However, with the return of receivers coach Brennan Marion, the expectation is that all transfer talks have ceased, and Worthy is pleased with the program moving into the new calendar year.

"Keeping Brennan on staff was a must for Steve Sarkisian if he wanted Worthy to be fully invested in the program," a coach close to the situation told LonghornsCountry.com. "The two have meshed since he arrived last offseason from Pitt. [Xavier] has immense respect for Marion and leans on him like an older brother figure. Losing him to Tulsa might have changed Worthy's thought process now knowing he'd be on his third receivers coach in three years."

Marion interviewed for the Tulsa opening last month. A former receiver for the Golden Hurricane from 2007-08 after beginning his career at De Anza College, Marion totaled 82 receptions for 2,356 yards and 19 touchdowns. For his efforts, Marion was named Conference USA Newcomer of the Year in 2007 and earned first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2008.

Marion was considered a finalist for the position, along with Oklahoma offensive analyst Matt Wells, Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and former Golden Hurricane quarterback and Incarnate Word head coach G.J. Kinne. Kinne elected to stay close to home, accepting the head coaching position at Texas State. Odom was named head coach at UNLV, replacing Marcus Arroyo after three seasons.

Wells, who coached at Tulsa from 2002-06, elected to remove his name from the running before the final verdict. Ultimately, the Golden Hurricane settled on Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, who will take over full-time after the College Football Playoff.

Tulsa fired Phillip Montomgery after eight seasons. Montgomery went 43-53 during his time with the Golden Hurricane, including a 10-3 record in 2016.

Marion, 33, has vastly risen up the coaching ranks over the past seven years. Following his lone season as head coach at Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 2014, Marion was hired by former Tulsa coach Todd Grahm at Arizona State as the Sun Devils' offensive quality control assistant.

Since then, Marion has served as offensive coordinator at Howard (2017-18) and William & Mary (2019). He also has coached at Oklahoma Baptist (2016), Hawaii (2020), Pittsburgh (2021), and Texas, primarily serving as a receivers coach.

Marion's unconventional “Go-Go Offense,” which combines tempo with triple-option run concepts, picked up speed over the past two years at Pitt and Texas. In 2021, Marion worked with Panthers star and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison en route to an ACC title.

Combined with Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett, Addison was part of one of college football's top duos in 2021, totaling 93 catches for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns. Following Marion's departure for Texas, Addison elected to transfer to USC, where he'd record 59 catches for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Addison and Worthy could be viewed as comparisons due to their ties with Marion. And with the transfer portal having a 45-day open period, a player could change his mind based on a new staff's arrival or conversations surrounding NIL.

"Never say never in this sport, but Marion leaving would have likely shifted Worthy's thinking," the coach said. "Last season, he had offers to go elsewhere, but he elected to stay. With Marion leaving, what's keeping him in Texas? He's a native of California and there's a school out there that has the funds and boosters to change his life financially. They also are more than happy to dip into the NIL funds if it means winning a national title."

Worthy, who could elect to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, finished his second season in Austin with 53 catches for 676 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year, Worthy broke Roy Williams' freshman record for receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (12) on his way to being named Big 12 Offensive Freshmen of the Year.

The No. 20 Longhorns (8-4, 5-3 Big 12) will face off against No. 12 Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in the Alamodome at 8 p.m.

