LOOK: Former Texas Coach Chris Beard Meets With Chris Del Conte at SEC Spring Meetings
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will officially be heading to the SEC later this summer, as old rivalries will be reignited while new ones will be forged.
However, though it's not yet considered a rivalry, Texas men's basketball will have to wait another season before welcoming back a former coach to Austin in what will be a highly-anticipated matchup.
For the first time as members of the SEC, the Longhorns will visit the Ole Miss Rebels and former head coach Chris Beard in Oxford next season, pinning Rodney Terry against the man he replaced following a shocking turn of events during the 2022-23 campaign.
Beard, who was hired by Texas in April 2021, was fired eight games into his second season at the helm in Dec. 2022 following an arrest on third-degree felony charges against a family member. Beard was suspended by Texas before officially being fired on Jan. 5, 2023. The charges against him were eventually dropped later that February before Ole Miss hired Beard a month later.
Despite how things ended in Austin, Beard and Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte appear to have maintained a solid relationship, as the two were seen chatting it up at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla. on Wednesday in a photo taken by Joe Cook of Inside Texas.
Take a look:
While Del Conte helped lead the hiring of Beard, it's important to note that the decision to fire him was not solely his to make and was likely a tough choice all around for the University, especially considering the charges were eventually dropped.
After Beard was fired, Terry, as the interim head coach, took over and led Texas to a Big 12 Tournament title and an Elite Eight appearance. Terry was hired as the head coach following the end of the 2022-23 campaign and led the Longhorns to a 21-13 record and a Round of 32 appearance this past season.
During his time as head coach of the Longhorns, Beard went 29–13, which included a 1-1 record in NCAA Tournament games.
The official date and tip-off time for Texas vs. Ole Miss next season will be revealed at a later point.