Texas Longhorns Defense Ranked Top 10 in EA Sports College Football 25
The Texas Longhorns are set to have one of the most talented rosters in the country in 2024 on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, the Longhorns return arguably the nation's top quarterback, one of the best offensive lines in the nation, and a wide range of talented skilled position players at both receiver and running back.
The unit is expected to be so good, in fact, that EA Sports ranked the Longhorns with the No. 3 offense in the country for their upcoming College Football 25 video game with a 91 overall ranking.
However, it is not just on offense that the Longhorns are expected to thrive.
On defense, the Horns are also expected to be one of the better units in the SEC. And while they may not have the same amount of star power the offense, they should be a very formidable group.
Shortly after the release of the offensive rankings, EA Sports also unveiled the defensive rankings, once again placing the Longhorns in the top 10 at No. 8 overall with an 88 overall ranking.
The Horns come in as one of six teams with an 88 overall ranking, joining Penn State, Utah, Florida State, Oklahoma and Iowa.
You can view the full Top 25 list from EA Sports below (SEC in bold):
1. Ohio State — 96 OVR
2. Georgia — 94 OVR
3. Oregon — 90 OVR
4. Alabama — 90 OVR
5. Clemson — 90 OVR
6. Notre Dame — 90 OVR
7. Michigan — 90 OVR
8. Texas — 88 OVR
9. Penn State — 88 OVR
10. Utah — 88 OVR
11. Florida State – 88 OVR
12. Oklahoma – 88 OVR
13. Iowa – 88 OVR
14. Virginia Tech – 86 OVR
15. Wisconsin – 86 OVR
16. USC – 86 OVR
17. Auburn – 86 OVR
18. LSU – 84 OVR
19. Texas A&M – 84 OVR
20. Colorado – 84 OVR
21. Oklahoma State – 84 OVR
22. Louisville – 84 OVR
23. North Carolina – 84 OVR
24. Kansas State – 84 OVR
25. Florida – 84 OVR