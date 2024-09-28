Longhorns Depth Chart Revealed: Quinn Ewers Game-Time Decision?
AUSTIN -- Despite reports that Quinn Ewers is unlikely to play in the SEC opener against Mississippi State, the Texas Longhorns are apparently keeping their plans a secret right up until kick off.
On Texas' official depth chart against Mississippi State, Ewers, who continues to deal with an abdominal injury, is written down as the co-starter with Arch Manning. An "OR" separates their names instead of having one listed over the other like there would be for most first- and second-stringers. It appears that Ewers will be a game-time decision against the Bulldogs, at least on the surface.
While making his return to practice this week, Ewers has continued to be listed as questionable on the SEC student-athlete availability report. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that he'd announce the team's starting quarterback on Friday, but it's clear those have plans changed.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning that Ewers is "not expected to play" against the Bulldogs in order to get healthier ahead of the Red River Rivalry vs. Oklahoma on Oct. 12.
"Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is not expected to play against Mississippi State today, per ESPN sources," Thamel tweeted. "A final decision will be made later in the day, as Ewers is nearly 70-percent and the coaching staff is prioritizing full health for Oklahoma."
If Ewers doesn't play against Mississippi State, it will mark the seventh game of his career that he's missed due to injury. He missed three games during his first year as a Longhorn in 2022 and sat out two contests last year. Including this season, Texas has gone 5-1 in games Ewers has missed.
Manning will get his second-career start if Ewers doesn't play. He went 15 of 29 passing for 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the 51-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The week prior against UTSA, Manning finished completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 223 yards and four touchdowns while adding a 67-yard rushing score.