Oklahoma Expected to Be Without Top WR vs. Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- The injuries in the Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver room continue to pile up ahead of Saturday's Red River Shootout against the Texas Longhorns in Dallas.
Per ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel, Oklahoma receiver Deion Burks is "not expected" to play vs. No. 1 Texas due to an injury. He was listed as questionable on OU's Wednesday release of the SEC student-athlete availability report but it appears that was an optimistic status.
Burks, a Purdue transfer, was the leading receiver last season for the Boilermakers and former Texas quarterback Hudson Card. So far during his first year with the Sooners, he's tallied 26 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns, all of which lead the team through five games.
The Sooners will already be without receivers Nic Anderson and Jalil Farooq, who were both listed as out on the iniital availability report. Farooq torched the Longhorns with five catches for a game-high 130 yards in the 34-30 win over Texas last season. Anderson caught just one pass in the game, but it was the game-winning three-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left.
Oklahoma receivers Jayden Gibson and Andrel Anthony have also been ruled out.
This means that tight end Bauer Sharp or former Texas receiver Brenen Thompson will likely be the top options in the passing game for true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. Thompson, who played in nine games for the Longhorns in 2022, transferred to Oklahoma prior to the 2023 season. This year, he's caught 10 passes for 106 yards and a score.
Regardless of the injuries, anything can happen in a matchup that has favored Oklahoma over the years. Hawkins Jr. still presents a challenge for the defense due to his dual-threat ability. The Sooners could look to use this and the one-two punch at running back of Taylor Tatum and Jovantae Barnes to their advantage.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear Tuesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference that his defense is wary of Hawkins Jr.'s ability to run the ball.
"I think the one thing about Hawkins is he's got a skill set to where he's more than capable as a passer, and they use him obviously on some design runs and that's hurt people, too," Sarkisian said. "But the Auburn game, the first touchdown run that he had was a pass, and you're starting to defend receivers, and then Auburn got out of their rush lanes, and he was able to split them right down the middle of the field for about a 50-yard touchdown run and show the elite speed and elusiveness. And so that's probably the challenge, the versatility that he has, his ability to throw it, his ability to run it on design runs, and then his ability to tuck it and run on pass plays, and so that that stresses you from from a defensive perspective."
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m CT.