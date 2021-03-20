Longhorns Ex May Get MLB Call-Up

Bret Boswell will start the 2021 season in Triple A Albuquerque, but as part of the 40-man roster, he could end up being a MLB call-up

Earlier this week the Colorado Rockies sent down former Texas Longhorns infielder Bret Boswell to Triple A Albuquerque, which will give Boswell the opportunity to get more at-bats, but also puts him on call for a potential call-up back to the Majors.

Boswell, listed as an outfielder, began training camp on the Rockies’ 40-man roster. But the Rockies only have five outfielders on their current roster, and that includes Boswell. Theoretically, that means that Charlie Blackmon, Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard, and Raimel Tapia are in line to make the Opening Day roster.

Boswell has never made it to the Majors, but he’s worked his way through the Rockies’ organization since he was taken in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He’s played for the Boise Hawks (Low Class A), the Asheville Tourists (Class A), the Lancaster JetHawks (High Class A), and the Hartford Yard Goats (Double A). So, being sent to Triple A is recognition that Boswell is a potential option for the parent club.

In his three minor-league seasons, Boswell has hit .269 with 53 home runs, 159 runs batted in and 188 runs scored.

OSTERMAN’S LAST SHOT AT OLYMPIC GLORY

One year deferred, former Longhorns softball star pitcher Cat Osterman is headed to the Tokyo Games for one final shot at an Olympic medal. She’ll be 38 by then, and says this will be her last go-around on Team USA. Earlier this week we caught up with her to talk about why she came out of retirement and how her work with DICK’s Sporting Goods is feeding her desire to give back.

LONGHORNS IN NFL FREE AGENCY

As of Friday, we were waiting to hear about two former Longhorns who were released last week and where their new NFL homes would be. Former Titans defensive back Kenny Vaccaro and former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Malik Jefferson were let go last week. Neither name was in the news, but both should be soon as NFL teams get through the first wave of free agents.

In some other NFL Free Agency news this week:

Seahawks Sign Ex-Longhorns Star Poona Ford to 2-Year Deal: Ford signed on with the Seattle Seahawks and the deal could make him up to $14 million.

Report: Former Longhorns RB Malcolm Brown to Sign with Dolphins: The Malcolm with two ‘l’s’ joined the Dolphins after playing his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams. He made the Rams as an undrafted free agent. Having played six years means he’s already beaten down the odds that most undrafted free agents face in the NFL.

Longhorns Ex Malcom Brown Traded To Urban Meyer's Jags: The Malcom with one ‘l’ was dealt to Jacksonville, where he’ll play for new head coach Urban Meyer. It also means Brown will be reacquainted with his former Longhorns boss, Charlie Strong, who is now a Meyer assistant.

TUCKER WITH THE BUCKS, BUT WHAT ABOUT LAMARCUS?

Last week we dove into the news that LaMarcus Aldridge wouldn’t be with the Spurs anymore, and that the team was looking for a trade partner. Same went for Rockets guard P.J. Tucker. But the Rockets found a new home for him quickly.

The Rockets dealt Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks, which means Tucker joins a roster led by reigning and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and a team that is contending for the Eastern Conference title. He won’t set the world on fire for them, but he’ll bring defense and toughness.

Now, as for Aldridge, with the trade deadline in less than a week, the Spurs don’t seem to be in a mad rush to deal him. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Spurs have ‘offers on the table.’ The problem? The Spurs would have to take back money in some of those deals, and the Spurs want to open up cap space, not take it on.

If the Spurs can’t work something out by the deadline, which is March 25, Windhorst says a buyout for Aldridge is likely, which would then allow the 35-year old forward to choose who he wants to play for.

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Longhorns in the Pros for Longhorn Country on FanNation.com and SINow. He also writes for CowboyMaven and DallasBasketball.com, covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com and is the Editor of the College Football America Yearbook. Have a story idea about a former Longhorn now in the professional ranks? Contact Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.