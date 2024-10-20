Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Fall to Georgia After 2nd Half Comeback Attempt Fails

After yet another slow start, the Texas Longhorns fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin

Matt Galatzan

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday October 19, 2024.
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday October 19, 2024. / Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns showed their mortality vs. the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, falling 00-00 in Austin.

In what was considered the game of the year to many coming into the night, the Longhorns were once again plagued by a slow start offensively.

That slow start was saved a bit by the performance of the defense, which forced two early turnovers and kept things from getting too out of hand.

Nevertheless, the Longhorns offense could not get anything together, even resorting to a quarterback change late in the half. However, that change proved futile, as the Bulldogs went into the locker room with a 23-0 lead.

In the second half, however, the Longhorns came to life, marching down the field for a score and a two-point conversion by Isaiah Bond from Quinn Ewers. The Horns then used a controversial interception to get themselves right back into the game, scoring a couple of plays later to make it 23-15 Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs then finally answered the Longhorns after a long drive and a fourth and goal convsersion to extend their lead out to 30-15.

From there, the Longhorns were unable to mount any sort of serious momentum again, sealing the loss.

Offensively, the Longhorns amassed just 259 yards of total offense, including 230 yards through the air on 25 of 43 completions from Ewers. Ewers was also responsible for three turnovers with an interception and two fumbles. Matthew Golden led the way receiving for the Horns with three catches for 77 yards.

Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, Carson Beck had an up-and-down night of his own completing 23 of 41 passes for 174 yards and three interceptions.

As a team, the Longhorns allowed 283 yards of total offense to the Bulldogs including 108 on the ground. The 30 points from Georgia were also the most the Longhorns had given up in the last four games combined.

The Longhorns will be back in action next weekend, when they travel to Nashville to take on the upstart Vanderbilt Commodores.

