Texas Longhorns Favorites To Land Top 2027 Quarterback
The Texas Longhorns have figured out the recruiting trail as of late under head coach Steve Sarkisian, especially when it comes to landing some of the country's top talent in the backfield.
Hoping to continue that streak, the Longhorns will focus most of their attention on the 2027 recruiting cycle, especially at the quarterback position.
Now becoming the favorites to land Kavian Bryant, Steve Sarkisian and his staff will look to land one of the Lone Star State's top signal callers.
Getting Texas Talent To Texas
Bryant, a Palestine, Texas native, is a consensus top forty recruit in the 2027 cycle and the No. 1-ranked quarterback per Rivals.com. And according to Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman, the Longhorns are the leaders in the clubhouse, ahead of Texas Tech.
Known for his dual-sport ability, he is trying to continue his college career in both basketball and football. He has been one of the Lone Star State's top high school quarterbacks the last two seasons.
His combination of arm talent that releases the ball with ferocious velocity and his ability to use his legs to outrun defenders on the edge has made him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in his class.
Bryant has been to the Forty Acres already this summer to throw for the coaching staff, where they offered him after seeing his talent in person, and Bryant loved meeting Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee.
“To be the signal-caller at Texas comes with a lot, but the way the coaching staff gave me constructive criticism during the camp," Brynat told On3. "That showed me that they take a lot of pride in the quarterback position.”
Bryant understands what it means to be the signal caller in the Forty Acres, knowing the responsibilities and pressure he would be assuming, but that's something he would lean into and not stray away from.
“You know Texas is the college here in Texas, and for me to earn it is truly a blessing," Bryant said. "The Longhorns coaching staff is great, great energy, and vibes were off the charts. The Longhorns' history has been great, so yes, the camp was great and blessed to receive the offer.”
Battling An In-State Rival
The Texas Longhorns have a new opponent on the recruiting grounds, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who are also in contention for the four-star quarterback.
While the two teams will square off for the 2027 class, including Bryant, where the Longhorns are viewed as the favorites, the Red Raiders are still behind the Longhorns in one area.
The Longhorns have the prestige within their program to reel in top talent, something that the Red Raiders hope to form, but aren't at the level of the Forty Acres yet.
For Steve Sarkisian and staff, they lead the race to land the ultra-talented in-state recruit, but staving off Texas Tech might be more complicated than imagined a year ago.