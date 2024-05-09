Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Texas Longhorns LB For Rookie Minicamp
AUSTIN — Despite much anticipation, the Dallas Cowboys missed out on selecting Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but one former Longhorn still managed to land with America’s Team in an under-the-radar move.
Former Texas linebacker Byron Vaughns wasn't selected in the 2024 NFL Draft in April, but the Cowboys have signed him as one of 12 undrafted free agents for the team's rookie minicamp.
Vaughns was a three-star recruit out of Fort Worth for the Longhorns and former coach Tom Herman in the 2018 class. He spent two years in Austin, posting 14 total tackles and a forced fumble, but entered the transfer portal in 2020 and took his talents to Utah State.
The move to Utah State proved to be a beneficial one. Vaughns’ numbers increased during his two years with the Aggies, which was highlighted by a 2021 season in which he posted 4.5 sacks and six passes defended.
He then came back to his home state to play for the Baylor Bears this past season. He finished the year with 30 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended. Vaughns faced off against his former team in Big 12 play this past September, but No. 3 Texas walloped Baylor in a 38-6 win in Waco. He had one total tackle in the loss.