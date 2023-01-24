Skip to main content

Longhorns Hiring Jacksonville Jaguars WR Coach Chris Jackson

The Longhorns found their replacement for Brennan Marion as wide receivers coach, in Jaguars assistant, Chris Jackson

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have made their hire to replace recently departed wide receivers coach, Brennan Marion. 

And he is coming from the NFL.

According to multiple reports, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has tabbed Jacksonville Jaguars assistant coach Chris Jackson as the next wide receivers coach in Austin.

The Jaguars recently fell in agonizing fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs over the weekend, freeing up Jackson to pursue other opportunities. 

Texas had also reportedly been in contact with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, but Jackson has now won the job.

Under Jackson, Jaguars receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones each had the best seasons statistically of their respective careers.

Kirk finished the regular season with 84 catches 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 targets - all career highs, while Jones had 82 catches on 121 targets for 823 yards - also all career bests - and five touchdowns. 

A former NFL wide receiver, Jackson was in the league from 1998 to 2003, spending time with the Buccaneers, Seahawks, Titans, Packers and Dolphins.

He also played in the Arena Football League and Candian Football League. 

As a coach, Jackson started as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears before moving to the assistant wide receivers coach role. 

He was then hired as the Jaguars' wide receivers coach this season, helping the Jaguars finish the regular season with a top-10 passing offense. 

