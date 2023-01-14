Texas LB Jaylan Ford To Return For Senior Season

Jaylan Ford is coming back to Austin in 2023.

The junior linebacker announced Saturday via Twitter that he would return to Texas for his senior season. Ford initially flirted with potentially leaving this offseason for the NFL Draft.

"To my Longhorn family, I want you all to know that I strive every day to represent everything this school is about, both on and off the field," Ford wrote. "And I feel that there is still a lot I have yet to accomplish as a player and a student.

"I will continue to build my legacy and help this team create something special and return for my senior season."

Ford arguably was the Longhorns' biggest breakout star on either side of the ball this past fall. He registered a team-leading 119 tackles, and finished with 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Ford also led Texas' defense in interceptions with four.

The return of Ford should strengthen the middle of Texas' defense under third-year coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. There's also a sense of veteranship with Ford's impact on a unit that will have to replace six starters this offseason.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and safety Anthony Cook all declared for the draft within the past month. Outside linebacker Ovie Oghoufo announced that he would be transferring to LSU earlier this week.

Ford should become the field general for the Longhorns (8-5, 5-3 Big 12) in place of Overshown. In place of Ford, Texas has options with junior David Gbenda, and sophomore Morice Blackwell Jr. slotted to return in 2023. The Longhorns also landed Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill (SI99's No. 48 prospect) as part of their latest recruiting class.

“Jaylan had an unbelievable year,” Kwiatkowski said of the linebacker during the Alamo Bowl media days. “It started last offseason. You saw the change in his focus and his consistency and his attention to detail when it came to diet, workouts, just all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes that he does with Coach (Torre) Becton and the strength staff, and then his level of understanding the defense grew, his communication grew."

In two years, Ford has recorded 172 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He will have two years of eligibility left thanks to the COVID-19 waiver allotted to all players for the 2020 season.

The Longhorns open up the 2023 season at Royal-Memorial Stadium against Rice on Sept. 2.

