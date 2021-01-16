NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Longhorns Hope To Restock At RB With Top DFW Recruit

Steve Sarkisian adds another offer to his 2022 class as he offers Rockwall-Heath running back Zach Evans.
New coach Steve Sarkisian’s continued his push on the recruiting front on Friday, when he offered 2022 Rockwall-Heath three-star running back Zach Evans.

The rising junior announced the offer via his Twitter account, while also thanking Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton.

The offer comes just one day after the departure of Longhorns running back Keontay Ingram via the transfer portal, as Texas looks to restock at a position that has become arguably their biggest strength on the offensive side of the ball.

With an offer from Sarkisian and the Longhorns in his pocket, Evans now holds a total off a bevy of offers from across the country, including Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Georgia, Mississippi State, Cal, Utah, Kansas, North Texas, SMU, Tulsa, Rice, New Mexico, and Arizona State.

Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing in at 185 pounds, Evans ran for 1,220 yards and 14 touchdowns on 199 carries (an average of 6.13 yards per carry) during the 2020 season, also hauling in eight passes for 84 yards.

During the 2019 campaign, Evans was very productive as well, rushing 135 times for 794 yards (5.88 yards per carry) and seven scores.

Behind Evans in the backfield, Heath finished the 2020 season ranked 15th in the state of Texas, with an 11-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark in district play, ultimately falling 27-24 in the 6A State Playoffs to annual powerhouse, Cedar Hill.

