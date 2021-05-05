Are the Longhorns about to land a major difference maker in the secondary?

The Texas Longhorns are among a handful of Power 5 programs in the mix for Vanderbilt transfer safety Donovan Kaufman

Still in search of some help in the defensive secondary, the Texas Longhorns have been hitting the transfer marker hard in recent weeks, hoping to land a difference-maker at the safety position.

Now, according to a report from Keith Niebuhr at 247Sports, a candidate has emerged in that spot in Vanderbilt transfer safety, Donovan Kaufman.

WATCH: Emotional Longhorns DE Joseph Ossai Reacts to Getting Drafted by Bengals

As a freshman with the Commodores in 2020, Kaufman saw action in just two games but tallied 15 total tackles and a pass deflection in his limited opportunities against Texas A&M and LSU.

Per the report from Niebuhr, who spoke to the safety directly, Kaufman has narrowed his selection down to two teams, and will be making his decision between the Longhorns and the Auburn Tigers.

"I'm not going to lie to you," Kaufman told Niebuhr. "You could pick them out of a hat and I wouldn't be mad with either one. It's a toss-up. Obviously, it's a big decision. But I'm not trying to think too much about it. I'm still working out and getting ready."

WATCH: Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Updates His Injury Rehab

A top recruit out of the state of Lousiana, Kaufman received offers from a host of Power 5 programs coming out of high school, including Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Colorado, Baylor, and Arkansas.

CONTINUE READING: Sam Ehlinger "Back to Basics" Learning With Indianapolis Colts

How do you think the Longhorns faired in the NFL Draft? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.