Texas Longhorns Guard Enters Transfer Portal After Final Four
AUSTIN -- Following the end of the Texas Longhorns' historic season, junior guard Jordana Codio has entered the transfer portal, first reported by On3's Talia Goodman. This season, Codio played in 24 games and averaged 1.4 points in 4.8 minutes per game.
Codio came to Texas as the No. 67 overall recruit and No. 11 overall guard in the class of 2022. This season, she scored a season-high seven points against La Salle in December. She played her season-high minutes in the NCAA Tournament first round against William and Mary. She made her only three-pointer of the season in the Final Four against South Carolina.
The Florida native struggled with injury her first season at Texas, leading her to miss the entirety of the 2022-2023 season. In her sophomore year, she played 15 games, scoring her career-high eight points against Louisiana Tech.
The 6-1 guard enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining and the experience of being on a Final Four team. She was part of two Elite Eight squads, with one advancing past the fourth round of the NCAA tournament.
She was part of a Texas team that won a record 35 games and lost four, with three of the losses coming to South Carolina. Codio enters the portal with veteran experience on a team that values guard play.
Codio has played behind some of the best guards in the country, including sophomore Madison Booker and senior Rori Harmon and provided a much-needed spark off the bench, either causing chaos on defense or making plays on offense.
Texas head coach Vic Schaefer and staff will now head into the offseason after a heartbreaking loss to end the season.
“These kids are the best," Schaefer said after the loss. "I’m just a better coach, a better father and a better husband because I’ve been able to see them each and every day. I hate it for these seniors that have given so much of their life to the University of Texas. We’re good enough to play on Sunday (in the championship game), but we ran into a really good team and they had a lot to do with why we didn’t play very good.‘’