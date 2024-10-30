Texas Longhorns 'Near-Lock' For CFP, Analyst Says
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are just around the corner, and while other teams may be stressing their positions, the Texas Longhorns won't be.
At 7-1 on the season entering their second bye week, the Longhorns are in great shape for their second straight CFP appearance and potentially much more. Their remaining schedule is also relatively easy, with three unranked opponents before the renewal of the Lone Star Showdown against No. 10 Texas A&M on Thanksgiving weekend.
In fact, During a recent episode of the Always College Football Podcast, Greg McElroy, who faced Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship Game with Alabama, believes the Longhorns are all but a lock to make it back to the CFP.
“They are a healthy, healthy favorite against Florida and Kentucky. Those games are both at home,” McElroy said.“They’re also a double-digit favorite on the road at Arkansas. And then if you want to look ahead... they’re a comfortable favorite of about five, six or seven depending on where that thing kind of levels out on the road at Texas A&M. So barring a considerable upset against Arkansas, Florida or Kentucky, Texas is likely going to be in the playoff."
It also helps that Texas' long loss is against another national championship contender in Georgia. While that loss may not have been pretty, it's easy to recover from with half the season to go.
Even if they lose to A&M, the Longhorns would still likely be in the expanded 12-team playoff.
“Barring something unforeseen, at 10-2 given that their losses under that circumstance would come at A&M and against Georgia, I think Texas would still comfortably be in the field there as a 10-2 football team,” McElroy said. “So they’re a near-lock, they’re not there yet. I think a win against Arkansas would probably punch their ticket.”
That game against Arkansas comes on Nov. 16 in Fayetteville. There could be some tensions in that game as it's the return of a long-running rivalry, but the Longhorns should be up to the challenge.
Before that, though, the Longhorns host Florida on Nov. 9 after their bye week.
