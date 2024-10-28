Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Junior defensive back Michael Taaffe was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week following Texas' 27-24 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Taaffe shared the honor with Mississippi's Suntarine Perkins, who recorded 10 sacks to shut out Oklahoma in the second half of Saturday's encounter. Taaffe forced two turnovers including an interception and a forced fumble against No. 25 Vanderbilt to stop the Commodores from a scoring attempt before halftime.
The defensive back led the Texas defense registering six tackles and a pass breakup, ranking third in the team this season with 39 tackles. The Longhorn defense held Vanderbilt to 269 total yards.
Taaffe and the defense lead the nation in total defense (241.3), ranks second in ranks No. 2in scoring defense (11.5) and pass efficiency defense (90.77), and No. 3 in passing yards allowed (135.8), per Texas Athletics release.
This marks Taaffe's first weekly career honor. He is the second Longhorn to earn the award in defense, after Anthony Hill Jr. for the Oklahoma game, though other Texas players like Quinn Ewers, Jake Majors and Kelvin Banks Jr. have won offensive and offensive line honors this season.
The Austin native out of Westlake High School has played in 35 career games with 18 starts for a total of 113 total tackles (61 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, five pass break-ups, one forced fumble and one blocked punt. Taaffe earned a scholarship at the end of his redshirt freshman year ahead of the 2022 Alamo Bowl match against Washington, he joined the Longhorns as a walk-on.
Taaffe and the Longhorns are set for a bye week before facing Florida at home on Nov. 9.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here.Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Five Key Takeaways From Texas Longhorns' Nail-Biting Win vs. Vanderbilt
MORE: 'Definition of Grit!' Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Impressed With Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
MORE: Texas Longhorns DB Michael Taaffe Dispels Concerning Narrative
MORE: Texas Longhorns Offensive Line Continues to Struggle vs. Vanderbilt