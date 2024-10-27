Texas Longhorns Drop in AP Top 25 Poll After Win vs. Vanderbilt
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have dropped one spot in the Week 10 AP Poll after a win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Texas is now the No. 6 team in the country after taking down then-No. 25 Vanderbilt 27-24 in Nashville on Saturday. The Longhorns were leapfrogged by the Miami Hurricanes, who are now in the No. 5 spot.
Here's the top 10:
No. 1 Oregon Ducks
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 5 Miami Hurricanes
No. 6 Texas Longhorns
No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9 BYU Cougars
No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the win that he was proud of how the team responded following a tough week coming off the loss to Georgia.
"These weeks are not easy," Sarkisian said postgame. "When you get so emotionally invested into a game like we were last week, and then you don’t play your best, it’s tough. It’s tough on coaches, it’s tough on a team to rebound, and I think how many times we’ve seen a team lose a game like that, and then they get beat again the next week, because they’re still they’re still going through it.
"And I thought this game tonight was a culture, was a toughness win for us. I’m really proud of our players and their preparation. I was proud of the way they handled the adversity tonight. We knew it was going to take 60 minutes against this style of team. And you know, it’s always good to get up to get a road win."
Texas will head into its second and final bye week of the regular season before hosting the Florida Gators at home on Saturday, Nov. 9.
