Podcast: Texas and OU SEC Bound: What Happens to the Rest Of the Power 5?

On the inaugural edition of the the LonghornsCountry.com Podcast, we discuss anything and everything related to Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC
Welcome to the Longhorns Country Podcast, where we discuss anything and everything related to the Texas Longhorns: game coverage, breaking news, recruiting, you name it. 

The managing editor and publishing of LonghornsCountry.com, Matt Galatzan, is your host and you can follow him on Twitter @matt_galatzan.

With Texas and Oklahoma reportedly on their way to joining the SEC, after a wild week in college football, anything could happen in the coming days.

But how will such a seismic shift in the conference power structure affect the rest of the Power 5? 

READ MORE: With Texas and Oklahoma Gone, What Will Happen To The Big 12?

SI All-American's John Garcia joins the inaugural episode of the LonghornsCountry.com Podcast to discuss everything about the move, including re-alignment, divisional structure, recruiting, and much more.

You can listen to the full episode below: 

READ MORE: Report: Texas and Oklahoma Will Not Renew Media Contracts With Big 12

The Longhorns Country Podcast will be available on all of your major podcast platforms, including Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and many more. Make sure to like, rate, and subscribe on your favorite platform so that you don't miss a single episode of the show. 

Want to join in on the discussion about the SEC/Big 12 shift? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

