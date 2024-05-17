Texas Longhorns Position Preview: Best Offensive Line in The Nation?
When offensive line coach Kyle Flood joined fellow Alabama assistant Steve Sarkisian in Austin in 2021, the Texas Longhorns offensive line was far from a strength. In fact, after losing its star offensive lineman Sam Cosmi to the NFL Draft, Flood and the Longhorns had to make many tough decisions to bring an offense that was in the top 10 in penalty yards the year before to one that could support one of the best offensive minds in the game.
Flood’s first big decision turned out to be one of the best of his career. After a disappointing first year in the front five that featured transfers and shifts, Flood called upon an 18-year-old to anchor the offensive line. Kelvin Banks Jr., a five-star true freshman in the class of 2022, became the starting left tackle, covering the blindside of coveted transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Flood, Banks and the offensive line were the crowned jewels of the 2022 recruiting class, the regime’s first top-five class that featured not only Banks, but guards DJ Campbell, Neto Umeozulu, Cole Hutson, Connor Robertson and tackles Cameron Williams and Malik Agbo. Three years later, Flood turned a class of freshmen into four starters, and two players that have played significant roles as swing lineman for Sarkisian.
Heading into the 2024 season, Flood’s offensive line will likely feature three of these players from the golden 2022 class. The tackle spots will be held down by Banks and Williams. Banks, who is PFF’s No. 6 overall player in the 2025 draft class, will enter his third year as the starting left tackle, a prestigious accomplishment for one of the best offensive lineman in Texas history. Williams will be taking over for Christian Jones, a starter for four of his six years in Austin who was drafted in the fifth round to the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 draft. Williams, who has seen snaps in 22 games, starting in one game against Kansas State, stands at a massive 6’5 and 360 pounds and will be a mauler in the run game, something Jones lacked in his smaller frame.
Hutson, DJ Campbell and senior Hayden Conner will all work for snaps at the guard positions. Campbell likely has the highest ceiling of the three, having been a former five star recruit with just one year of starting reps, but Conner’s experience brings questions to who will be the full-time starter. Campbell will likely be the starting right guard, with Conner staying at left guard, but Hutson will definitely vie for playing time early in the season, especially with his ability to play almost every position on the line.
Lastly, the team is anchored by fifth-year center Jake Majors. A starter for three of his four seasons so far in Austin, Majors has seen every iteration of the Texas offensive line. With veteran leadership, Majors should be able to sure up the younger right side of the line as Texas looks to have the best offensive line in the nation.
It’s obvious to fans and players in Austin that this offensive line is special, but will it get national respect? So far the answer is unequivocally yes. After finishing as a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line in the country, On3 ranks Texas as the second-best line in the country, only trailing the stacked LSU Tigers line for the No. 1 spot.
The starters are seen as some of the best in the nation, with Majors and Banks each being noted as potentially top five in their positions, but another separator for the Longhorns is the depth that they provide. With Flood’s relentless recruiting, Texas has bountiful depth on the line. Hutson and Robertson have experience playing in big games, Umeozulu and Agbo both have been in the program for three years, and four star Brandon Baker is the third-highest ranked freshman tackle in the nation this year.
Texas is poised to have one of the best lines in the nation, and even if four starters aren’t returning next year, the Longhorns are set up for success in the future with one of the best offensive line coaches, and recruiters, in the nation.