5 Recent Transfer Portal Entries Texas Longhorns Could Target on Offense

The transfer portal is set to open officially on Jan. 2, but many players have already expressed their intent to enter it and take their talents elsewhere.

The Texas Longhorns have a pretty good idea by now of who they will lose to the portal, meaning that it’s time to assess who they might gain from it as well.

With just over a week until the madness starts, here are five offensive players who the Longhorns might benefit from signing during the offseason:

Running back Hollywood Smothers

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers carried the ball 160 times for 939 yards and six touchdowns this past season, helping his team accumulate a record of 8-5. He also made a difference in the air, tallying 37 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Now, the redshirt sophomore looks to continue his collegiate career for a different program. The Wolfpack finished as the No. 9 ranked team in the ACC, and it’s likely that Smothers believes he could be of more value with a more competitive program.

Texas, a team that has lost multiple running backs to the transfer portal and could lose running back Quintrevion Wisner to the NFL Draft, could be looking to obtain new playmakers at the position during the offseason. Given Smothers’ 2025 statistics, he could be a good pickup for the Longhorns.

Running back Makhi Frazier

Michigan State's Makhi Frazier runs for a gain against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As mentioned above, Texas needs more rushing threats. They have brought running backs coach Jabbar Juluke to shake things up, and they need the personnel to assist him.

Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier is another player who could make a difference in burnt orange next season.

The sophomore hails from McKinney, Texas, making the state familiar territory for him. He recorded 520 yards on 116 carries this past season for the Spartans, 109 of which came in their rivalry matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Longhorns could provide an environment for him to continue growing in a different major conference.

Wide receiver Malcom Simmons

Nov 16, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers receiver Malcom Simmons (11) celebrates with offensive lineman Connor Lew (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Three of 247Sports’ top 10 ranked wide receivers belonged to the Auburn Tigers in the 2025 season, and one of them could be a promising snag for the Longhorns.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcom Simmons recorded 457 yards on 25 receptions this past season, and he’s looking to take his talents elsewhere.

In fact, he is one of three Tigers wide receivers who has decided to hit the portal after the team finished 5-7 overall and 1-7 during conference play.

Since Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. has announced his decision to transfer, Texas might be looking for another receiver to add to its roster. Obtaining Simmons through the portal could be an opportunity for the Longhorns to fill that void and for Simmons to stay in the SEC for the next chapter of his collegiate career.

Offensive lineman Tree Babalade

Oct 21, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Tree Babalade (51) takes the field for the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Tree Babalade, along with four other Gamecocks offensive linemen, do not plan to return to South Carolina in 2026.

Babalade will be a junior next season and has gained experience throughout his first few years of college football, which could make him a promising candidate for Texas. The Longhorns’ offensive line struggled during big moments this year, which makes the idea of bringing in new players who have been exposed to playing in the SEC an enticing one.

After starting in nine games his freshman year, Babalade redshirted for the 2024 season. In 2025, he began the year as a backup but ended up starting for five games in the middle of the season.

While he never seemed to be able to solidify his starting position at South Carolina, the experience he brings to the table could make an asset worth carrying on the roster for Texas.

Offensive lineman Jake Renfro

Oct 18, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Jake Renfro (57) provides pas protection during the fourth quarter of their game against Ohio State at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Speaking of experience, a player can’t play in college for much longer than Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jake Renfro has. While many might have assumed his sixth collegiate season would be his last, he has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal for a seventh and final season of college football.

Injuries kept him off the field for much of 2025, and it is a medical hardship year that has granted him this opportunity for one more season.

However, the veteran offensive lineman started through all of 2024 at center for the Badgers, meaning that he is familiar with playing at a high level. If he can stay healthy, he could bring an added level of poise and strength to Texas’ offensive front.