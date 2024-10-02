Longhorns Country

How Much Has Quinn Ewers' Injury Affected His Heisman Run?

Despite being out for two games, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers still has a shot in the Heisman race.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) snaps the ball during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) snaps the ball during the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Before his injury against UTSA, Quinn Ewers was one of the favorites to receive the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season.

While dealing with a strained abdomen for the past two game weeks, Ewers was out of play time. Still, the Texas quarterback is still in the watch-list top-10 ahead of a bye week and a Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma on Oct. 12.

Accoriding to FanDuel, Ewers ranks No. 7 in the most recent predictions following Week 5 with odds of +2000, tied with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Before the injury, Ewers had thrown for 692 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions in the first three games.

Here is who Ewers is up against in the fight for the prestigious award:

+220 - QB Jalen Monroe, Alabama

+350 - Wide receiver Travis Hunter, Colorado

+500 - QB Cam Ward, Miami

+900 - Running back Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

+1500 - QB Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

+1800 - QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

+2000 - QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

+2000 - QB Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

+2500 - QB Carson Beck, Georgia

+2500 - QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Seven of the last eight Heisman winners have been quarterbacks, including last year's winner LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, but Hunter and Jeanty have a real shot in breaking that streak.

Every player listed except for Hunter plays for a ranked team, with Alabama leading at No. 1, followed by Texas at No. 2, and Boise State sitting at No. 21.

The Heisman ceremony is held at the end of regular season on Dec. 9

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/News