How Much Has Quinn Ewers' Injury Affected His Heisman Run?
Before his injury against UTSA, Quinn Ewers was one of the favorites to receive the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season.
While dealing with a strained abdomen for the past two game weeks, Ewers was out of play time. Still, the Texas quarterback is still in the watch-list top-10 ahead of a bye week and a Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma on Oct. 12.
Accoriding to FanDuel, Ewers ranks No. 7 in the most recent predictions following Week 5 with odds of +2000, tied with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Before the injury, Ewers had thrown for 692 yards and eight touchdowns to two interceptions in the first three games.
Here is who Ewers is up against in the fight for the prestigious award:
+220 - QB Jalen Monroe, Alabama
+350 - Wide receiver Travis Hunter, Colorado
+500 - QB Cam Ward, Miami
+900 - Running back Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
+1500 - QB Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
+1800 - QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
+2000 - QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
+2000 - QB Jaxson Dart, Mississippi
+2500 - QB Carson Beck, Georgia
+2500 - QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson
Seven of the last eight Heisman winners have been quarterbacks, including last year's winner LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, but Hunter and Jeanty have a real shot in breaking that streak.
Every player listed except for Hunter plays for a ranked team, with Alabama leading at No. 1, followed by Texas at No. 2, and Boise State sitting at No. 21.
The Heisman ceremony is held at the end of regular season on Dec. 9