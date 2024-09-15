Longhorns Country

Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Injured vs. UTSA

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers has been injured vs. UTSA.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) leaves a game against the UTSA Roadrunners early in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) leaves a game against the UTSA Roadrunners early in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns suffered a significant scare on Saturday.

Early in the second quarter vs. UTSA, Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury after completing a long pass to tight end Gunnar Helm.

Ewers was limping his way down the field to get to the line of scrimmage before falling to the turf.

Longhorns medical staff than ran out to examine Ewers, who was helped off of the field shortly after. It appears to be a lower body injury.

As of now, there is no update on Ewers' status and whether or not he will return the game.

Ewer
Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian (middle) speaks with quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) moments before Ewers left the game early in the second quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Before going own, Ewers was off to a great start for the Horns, completing 14 of 16 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns with one pick. He also ran once for seven yards.

In relief of Ewers, redshirt freshman backup QB Arch Manning came into the game, and immediately put the Horns into the end zone with a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore - the first touchdown catch of Moore's career. On the next possession, Manning scored again on a 67-yard touchdown run.

Heading into the game, Ewers was the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy following the Longhorns' domination of Michigan in Week 2. He had completed 44 of 63 passes for 506 yards and six scores, with a 165.6 QB rating before Saturday's matchup

Until Ewers returns, Manning will lead the offense, in what will be his first meaningful game action since arriving to the 40 Acres.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

