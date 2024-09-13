Texas QB Quinn Ewers Not 'Consumed' by Heisman Hype
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is seen by many as a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy two games into the season. But according to Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian you could not tell by meeting him.
"He just doesn’t consume himself of what other people think,” Sarkisian said Thursday. “He’s more focused on what he needs to do to perform. He’s more focused on how he can support his teammates and be the best quarterback, leader, teammate that he can be."
Ewers started the season as a Heisman Trophy Award candidate based upon many analysts preseason projections. After the tremendous victory at Michigan, Ewers sits atop the Heisman Trophy list accoding to BetMGM, followed by fellow quarterback, Cam Ward of Miami.
ESPN also has Ewers as the favorite to win the award,
"Ewers has emerged as the betting favorite after a strong start to the season, marking the first time he's been the outright favorite since odds were posted in February,." ESPN's Pamela Maldonado said. "As the quarterback of a talented Longhorns team that's a legitimate national championship contender, Ewers benefits from the spotlight on Texas."
Sarkisian said Ewers is still level-headed and takes all of his notariety in stride. He doesn't have a swollen head and does not have grandiose opinion of himself, despite the opinions others might have of him.
“He’s not one of those guys that is on social media all day long," Sarkisian said. "He doesn’t carry his phone around everywhere that he goes. He’s focused on, 'what does he need to do to put himself in the best position to be successful?’ And that goes all the way to his nutrition, his diet, his sleep patterns, who he associates himself with, his preparation, his work ethic, his understanding of the game plan and the checks and why we’re doing what we’re doing.
"So I think that consumes his time more so than what odds or polls or whatever people might think."
No. 2 Texas hosts UTSA on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.