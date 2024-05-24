Texas Longhorns Rank No. 1 in ESPN 'Newcomer Class Rankings'
It is no secret that the Texas Longhorns had one of the best off seasons in all of college football.
Not only did the Longhorns finish with the No. 6 overall recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, but they have also brought in a top-5 transfer portal haul, that filled needs across the board.
Their offseason haul was so impactful, in fact, that ESPN has placed Texas No. 1 in their college 'newcomer class rankings'.
The Horns came in above Ohio State at No. 2,
And the way ESPN sees it, five-star freshmen Collin Simmons and Ryan Wingo are a major part of that ranking.
"Texas' No. 5 recruiting class includes impact freshmen on both sides of the ball," ESPN wrote. "Wingo is receiving coaching reviews similar to those of five-star WR Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State. Wingo's size, speed and natural pass-catching skills are already elite. Simmons may have a harder time getting meaningful reps given the talent around him, but he's being compared to Anthony Hill Jr. as a pass-rusher because of his speed, bend and power. Both are mature and explosive true freshman playmakers."
That said, as good as the Longhorns' recruiting class was, the transfer haul might have been even more impressive, and should obviously have a bigger impact sooner thanks to the developed talent experience of the players.
In particular, ESPN believes pass catchers, Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Silas Bolden, and Amari Niblack, as well as defensive tackles Tiaoalii Savea, Bill Norton and Jermayne Lole, are set to have major impacts.
"Texas landed receiver Bond, who led Alabama with 48 catches, and tight end Niblack, who was among (Alabama's) leaders in receptions and touchdowns," ESPN said. "Bringing in Golden from in-state Houston was another coup...Bolden is coming off his most productive season at Oregon State with 54 catches in 2023, doubling his output from the first three years. Defensively, the Longhorns stacked the trenches with run-stuffers. After adding Norton and Savea from Arizona, Lole was a recent flip from Oklahoma. Texas addressed the void at defensive tackle after losing Byron MurphyandT'Vondre Sweat to the NFL.
What could be even scarier for opposing teams? ESPN didn't even mention three of the Longhorns biggest impact additions in corner Jay'Vion Cole, safety Andrew Mukuba and edge rusher Trey Moore - each of whom was brought in to address a major area of need of their own.
Regardless, it is clear that the Horns made big time moves this off season.