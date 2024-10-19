Texas Longhorns Reveal Team Captains vs. Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have announced their team captains ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin.
Texas Football's X (Twitter) revealed that defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., tight end Gunnar Helm and center Jake Majors as the four team captains.
Hill Jr. and Broughton are coming off of strong performances against a limited Oklahoma Sooners offense while Helm and Majors helped Texas' offense recover from a slow start en route to a 34-3 win.
Helm and Hill Jr. were arguably the two biggest stars from the win. Helm had five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown while Hill Jr. finished with a game-high 11 total tackles along with two sacks and a forced fumble.
Helm said Monday ahead of the Georgia game that the team recognizes the test that the SEC presents.
"That's just not the league we play in," Helm said. "I think we understood that going into this year. And I think (Chris Del Conte) understood that when we chose to go to this conference. We want to play the best. We want to play at the top level and that's what we get in the SEC every week. ... Every week you can't focus on what's ahead or behind you. You got to be where your feet are and really focus on the game plan for each week."
The Longhorns will need all four captains to be at the top of their game in order to secure a win over the Bulldogs. No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia will kick off from DKR at 6:30 p.m. CT.