Texas Longhorns Safety Andrew Mukuba Suffers Injury vs. Georgia
The Texas Longhorns' safety group was dealt a major blow last week when Derek Williams Jr. suffered a season-ending injury in the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, that same group may have taken another hit.
On the first play of the fourth quarter in Saturday's game against the Georgia Bulldogs, senior safety Andrew Mukuba suffered what appeared to be a knee injury and remained down on the field for several minutes. Luckily, he was able to walk off the field.
A transfer from Clemson, Mukuba was having himself a very solid game before this injury. In addition to five tackles in the first half, he also secured an impressive interception on the Bulldogs' second drive of the night. That pick set the Longhorns up in plus territory, though they weren't able to take advantage of the good field position.
In six prior games this season, the Austin native has 20 total tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. He was named the Jim Thrope Award's National Defensive Back of the Week after he recorded four tackles and a pick in the Longhorns' win over Michigan on Sept. 7.
At the 10:41 mark of the fourth quarter, the Longhorns' secondary had held Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck to 173 yards and no touchdowns with three interceptions (Jahdae Barron has the other two), but their job just got much harder if Mukuba can't come back.
Texas trails Georgia 30-15 in the fourth quarter, hoping to pull off the comeback and avoid its first loss of the season.