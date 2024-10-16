Texas Longhorns React to Derek Williams Jr. Injury News: 'Huge Loss'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were hit with some gut-wrenching news Monday when Steve Sarkisian revealed that safety Derek Williams Jr. would undergo surgery after suffering a season-ending injury in the win over the Oklahoma Sooners.
Williams Jr. has been a vital piece of a tight-knit Texas secondary this season but battled injuries headed into the OU game. But after appearing to suffer a lower-body injury in the second half of the 34-4 win over the Sooners, his return to the field was officially short-lived.
The Texas defense talked about the loss of Williams Jr. when meeting with the media Monday and emphasized how important he is to the team.
"I talked to him. Head up, and we're all praying for him," Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said. "We know he's going to come back better. He's a soldier."
Williams Jr. missed the wins against Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State before returning against the Sooners. He finished the Oklahoma game with four total tackles (all solo) a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His takeaway came late in first half after he went helmet-first toward the arms of Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum, which popped the ball free before he recovered it for himself.
"It's very tough," said defensive lineman Barryn Sorrell. "Obviously, whenever you lose a guy, especially one of your brothers, but especially a guy like D-Will that's just been coming in and performing, week in and week out. He was battling some injuries, comes in and makes a big play in the game and helps us win this game. Definitely huge loss with Derek. But we have other guys that are going to step in, but I'm pretty sure down the line, he's going to be a good player regardless of what happens."
Texas safety Michael Taaffe said that despite the injury, Williams Jr. will continue to have a big-time role as "Coach Williams" from the sidelines.
"Prayers for D-Will. What an amazing guy," Taaffe said. "He's going to have a great career. His job is not done this year. He was one of the first in the in the building this morning. And man, how amazing is that. That shows his character right there. And so he's still going to be there, he's going to be Coach Williams, and he's going to have a vital role on this team, but prayers go out to him. I'm so saddened to hear that news. He's one of the guys. He's truly my brother, and definitely playing for him."
Williams Jr. finishes the season with 11 total tackles and an interception.
No. 1 Texas will host No. 5 Georgia on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.