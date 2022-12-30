Skip to main content

New Texas WR Johntay Cook Has High Expectations, 'Really Doesn't Like OU'

Johntay Cook has high expectations for the Longhorns over the next few seasons, and that includes sweeping the arch-rival Oklahoma Sooners

Wide receiver Johntay Cook might be the most electrifying signing in the Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting class.

And coming off of a state title with Desoto (TX) last week, the ever-outspoken and confident Cook's expectations for the Longhorns are higher than ever. 

Especially against the Longhorns' arch-rival, Oklahoma Sooners.

"Expectations definitely to win," Cook said. "You know, I feel like within the next two years we got a great chance at the big 12 Championship for sure. I don't honestly don't know for sure when we're we'll be going to the sec but you know, obviously better competition. You know, we're still gonna go over there and compete uh some goals that I really want us. I don't want to lose to OU in my college career at all. I freaking I don't like OU."

But Cook's goals for the Texas program don't stop there. 

Far from it in fact.

With the class that the Longhorns have coming in, which ranks No. 3 in the country after the end of the Early Signing Period, Cook wants Texas to be up there with the recent historical 2020 Alabama and 2019 LSU national championship teams. 

"I want to be like that LSU and Bama teams," Cook said. "You know when they had like Mac jones, he was like the best quarterback, D'vonta won the Heisman and Biletnikoff... That's how I want our class to be. Like I just want all of our guys just to be eating, and just for us to be the best team in the country. And then we all go to the next level."

Cook will be among a significant list of early enrollees this spring, alongside quarterback Arch Manning and running back, Cedric Baxter.

And then, Cook can start to work to bring those expectations into reality.

