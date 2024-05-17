Texas Longhorns Pitcher Mac Morgan Dominates in No-Hitter to Kick Off Softball Postseason
It will be hard for any team to top No. 1 Texas Softball’s postseason debut thanks to junior pitcher Mac Morgan’s complete game no-hitter.
The Longhorns opened their Austin regional with a 5-0 win over Siena, no-hitting the Saints in a dominant performance. Morgan tossed 85 pitches, falling just one batter short of perfection in the top of the seventh inning.
With two outs and a raucous Austin crowd, Morgan was just one out from completing a perfect game. Designated player Jocelyn Ulrich stepped in, having previously struck out in the first inning and grounded out in the fourth. The key for Ulrich was she had been able to work the count on Morgan in both at-bats, forcing five balls between the two.
Morgan couldn’t control her arm while facing Siena’s star, and walked the batter in an unceremonious four pitch at-bat, not a strike was thrown. Despite the unfortunate walk, Morgan easily shut down the next batter on a fielder's choice, completing the no-hitter and kicking off the postseason with a bang for the Longhorns.
Sophomore shortstop Viviana Martinez brought the offense for the Longhorns, knocking in the sole home run of the game in the fourth and reaching base on all four plate appearances. Her three hits and two RBIs led the team.
Texas ended the game with 12 hits in a dominant showcase on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns will play on Saturday against the winner of the Northwestern vs. St. Francis matchup tonight, with a chance to claim the top spot of the group and advance to the Super Regionals with two more wins.