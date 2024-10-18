Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Hopes For 'Rocking Environment' vs. Georgia Bulldogs
AUSTIN -- With College GameDay coming to town and tickets going into the four figures, the hype for the top-five matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia is massive.
Following the 34-3 win over Oklahoma in Dallas, Steve Sarkisian thanked the Longhorn faithful for their continued support.
“Longhorn Foundation, what a great day to be a Longhorn today,” Sarkisian said after the game. “Could not appreciate you guys more for just your support. You guys showed out today."
The Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium stands have been packed every single game of the SEC era, even against weaker opponents like UTSA and ULM. Now, in the toughest matchup of the season so far, Sarkisian and his team will need the loud energy more than ever.
"I think for us, it's a huge component," Sarkisian said. "I think in my time here through four years, DKR has created an environment that has become intimidating and that has become loud. In this game especially, we need more than our students. We need everybody. In this ballgame, it should be a rocking environment. We need to make it as difficult as we can on Georgia."
Georgia, recently back-to-back national champion, is used to playing under pressure. The Bulldogs won every away game last year, and in 2024 have only fell to Alabama in Tuscaloosa under the hyped lights of Bryant Denny Stadium.
DKR's highest ever attendance was in the 2022 Texas versus Alabama game, with 105,213 people, five thousand spectators over the stadium's capacity.
This Saturday's game could very much break that record.