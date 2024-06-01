Texas vs. Texas A&M Baseball: Preview, How To Watch for College Station Regional
In what almost seemed destined from the start of the season, the stars have aligned themselves for the ultimate regional matchup. Texas vs. Texas A&M will be the game to watch on Saturday night, with a chance for either rival to take firm control of the College Station Regional.
Each team got the job done in their first games on Friday. A&M cruised past the Grambling State Tigers in an 8-0 shutout victory, while the Longhorns' fifth-inning eruption allowed them to defeat the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns comfortably, 12-5.
As the baseball gods intended all along, the Longhorns are the main foe in the way of Texas A&M securing its second regional championship in three seasons with arguably its strongest squad in the Jim Schlossnagle era. With a win, the Longhorns would secure a berth for the regional final, facing one of the final three teams that survive double elimination. With a loss, Texas would face the winner of the early Saturday game, whether it be the Tigers or Ragin Cajuns.
Texas A&M is catching a red-hot Texas offense that has scored seven or more runs in four of its last seven games. It's going to be up to probably starter Ace Whitehead and the Texas pen to keep down the powerful Aggies offense that hit the fifth-most home runs in the country in 2024.
Here is the must-know information for the pivotal matchup:
What: Texas Longhorns Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies at the College Station Regional - Game 4
Where: Blue Bell Park, College Station, Texas
When: Saturday, June 1, 2024, 8 P.M. CST
TV: ESPN