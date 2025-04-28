Texas Longhorns Land SEC Transfer Portal Guard
AUSTIN -- After losing two guards to the transfer portal, the Texas Longhorns are reloading with a commitment of their own.
Per On3's Talia Goodman, Mizzou guard Ashton Judd has committed to Texas. From another SEC team, Judd knows what it takes to win in the league that is widely regarded as the toughest conference in women's basketball.
For the Tigers, Judd averaged just over 11 points and five rebounds per game. In Mizzou's matchup against Texas, Judd scored 13 points in 37 minutes. She scored her season 22 points twice in the season, once in non-conference play against Wichita State and again in SEC play against Georgia.
Judd is a 1,000-point scorer over three years at Mizzou and is a 37 percent three-point shooter over her career. She played in every game for the Tigers and during her sophomore season recorded five double-doubles.
She adds shooting depth to an already talented Texas lineup as she'll be joining Madison Booker, Rori Harmon and Jordan Lee, who are all talented shooters. She also brings SEC experience to a relatively new team, and while Texas didn't need any help adjusting to the SEC in its first year, any experience in the league is a positive addition for a team.
While Judd has not played in an NCAA Tournament with Mizzou, she will have her new teammates to lean on, as the Longhorns have made it to four Elite Eights in the past five years and reached the Final Four in 2025.
As the Longhorns look to return to the Final Four in 2026, Judd will be a key part of that team and her shooting abilities will be crucial to keeping Texas fighting in close games.