Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live In-Game Updates

The rivalry is finally back and the Razorbacks will be looking to repeat the 2021 performance.

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are ready to play in an all-too-familiar Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The last time the two teams met in 2021, the host Arkansas came out on top and Razorback fans stormed the field. But that was head coach Steve Sarkisian's first season with the Longhorns, and three years later, Texas is ranked No. 3 nationally.

A stronger Texas team means a harder challenge for the hosts, but also higher stakes for both. The Longhorns are coming off a dominant win over Florida, while the Razorbacks were dominated by Ole Miss at home last week.

"I was joking with the team this morning; I don’t know what Darrell Royal did to Arkansas back in the day, but they absolutely hate our guts," Sarkisian said. "I think we learned that the first time around when we went there."

Arkansas upset Tennessee in Fayetteville earlier in the season, and will now be looking to do the same with Texas.

The Longhorns hope to silence the crowd and change the memories of 2021.

The Horns and the Hogs kick off at 11 a.m. central. Follow along for updates:

Texas will start receiving.

FIRST QUARTER

